Middlesbrough slumped to their second defeat in four days with their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Since Neil Warnock took over just weeks ago, he has seen his side win one and lose two. He has claimed his Middlesbrough side need six points between now and the end of the season to stay up.

But if today’s performance is anything to go by, the 71-year old manager has a tough job on his hands.

The sides were separated by former-Boro forward Jordan Hugill’s goal after 32 minutes, as he latched onto a ball over the top from Ryan Manning and lobbed ‘keeper Dejan Stojanovic from 25-yards.

Middlesbrough supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and have  had their say on their clubs chance of beating the drop.

This fan questions how his side came to be in this position and looks forward to a rebuild next season. Middlesbrough are now 22nd and four points off the bottom of the table and are staring relegation in the face.

BBC Sport reporter Derm Tanner labelled Boro as ‘so poor’, and claims the performance from the home side would’ve meant the attendance would’ve been the same at full time regardless of the game being behind closed doors or not.

This supporter felt today’s fixture was the most important game in his lifetime, and again was concerned by the players’ apparent lack of effort during the 90 minutes.

‘Worrying times’ for the club says this fan, and states that the team must pick up results and quick if they are to remain a Championship side next season.

This Boro fan claims that the current team is the worst he has seen in decades.

Middlesbrough face Millwall away from home on Wednesday evening, and time is certainly running out for the Teessiders and manager Neil Warnock. After Millwall Boro take on Bristol City, Reading, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday in their remaining fixtures.

