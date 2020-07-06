Middlesbrough slumped to their second defeat in four days with their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Since Neil Warnock took over just weeks ago, he has seen his side win one and lose two. He has claimed his Middlesbrough side need six points between now and the end of the season to stay up.

But if today’s performance is anything to go by, the 71-year old manager has a tough job on his hands.

The sides were separated by former-Boro forward Jordan Hugill’s goal after 32 minutes, as he latched onto a ball over the top from Ryan Manning and lobbed ‘keeper Dejan Stojanovic from 25-yards.

Middlesbrough supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and have had their say on their clubs chance of beating the drop.

Bloody hell. Nothing. No energy. No desire. Woeful #borolive — anthony vickers (@untypicalboro) July 5, 2020

This fan questions how his side came to be in this position and looks forward to a rebuild next season. Middlesbrough are now 22nd and four points off the bottom of the table and are staring relegation in the face.

This is so so painful. How did this happen? Are we really one of the worst three teams in this division? Easy to play the blame game but its clear whatever happens, major changes are needed. We need to build a risk taking team regardless of what division we are in next season. — Yusuf (@YusufBoroFan) July 5, 2020

BBC Sport reporter Derm Tanner labelled Boro as ‘so poor’, and claims the performance from the home side would’ve meant the attendance would’ve been the same at full time regardless of the game being behind closed doors or not.

That was a strange experience @Boro losing 1-0 to @QPR in an empty stadium. To be honest it might have been pretty empty by the end anyway as @Boro were so poor. Still getting away from the ground will be easy. pic.twitter.com/qpQ0eIG2sQ — Derm Tanner (@tannerman774) July 5, 2020

This supporter felt today’s fixture was the most important game in his lifetime, and again was concerned by the players’ apparent lack of effort during the 90 minutes.

Before today’s game it felt like the biggest game in my lifetime as a @Boro fan with relegation to league 1 a real possibility. I didn’t see any grit, fight, determination or desire to outwork the opponents and win a game of football. Never mind quality. That is not acceptable 🤬 — Joel Guy (@JoelGuy87) July 5, 2020

‘Worrying times’ for the club says this fan, and states that the team must pick up results and quick if they are to remain a Championship side next season.

However they do it Boro need to dig in and get themselves safe at all costs….worrying times #UTB — Craig Hignett (@higs8) July 5, 2020

This Boro fan claims that the current team is the worst he has seen in decades.

The worst squad of #Boro players I’ve seen in over 30 years supporting. Never seen a team so gutless. No urgency of fight whatsoever. Majority nowhere near good enough & need replacing. Most not fit to wear the shirt. @boro What actually goes on at Rockcliffe everyday? — The Football Fly (@thefootballfly) July 5, 2020

Middlesbrough face Millwall away from home on Wednesday evening, and time is certainly running out for the Teessiders and manager Neil Warnock. After Millwall Boro take on Bristol City, Reading, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday in their remaining fixtures.