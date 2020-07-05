It is time again for Cardiff City fans to vote on if they approve of Neil Harris as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Neil Harris’s popularity has got higher. 84% of fans who voted approve of Harris, up from 75% the previous week. This meant that 11% of fans disapprove of him, down from 25% last week. 4% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Harris. This means he had a net approval rate of +73, up from +50 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Cardiff City and Neil Harris this week. In their mid-week fixture, they would only get a point after they drew 0-0 with Charlton Athletic. Cardiff came close to a goal in that match when an Albert Adomah shot was well saved by Dillon Phillips. In their match at the weekend, they were able to get back to winning ways after beating Bristol City 1-0. The only goal of the game came when Danny Ward finished coolly. This win means that Cardiff remain in 6th place in the Sky Bet Championship. Their next match will be against Hull City on Wednesday.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Harris as the Cardiff City head coach?