It is time again for Nottingham Forest fans to vote on if they approve of Sabri Lamouchi as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity has roughly stayed the same. 92% of fans who voted approve of Lamouchi, down from 93% the previous week. This meant that 8% of fans disapprove of him, up from 7% last week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Lamouchi. This means he had a net approval rate of +84, down from +86 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Nottingham Forest and Sabri Lamouchi. In their mid-week match against Bristol City, Tiago Silva scored a free-kick to give them the only goal of the game. Later on in the match, Forest’s time was made easier because Ashley Williams was given a straight red for kicking Silva. At the weekend, Forest took on Derby County in an East Midlands derby like no other. Joe Lolley put Nottingham Forest in the lead and looked set to win when Martyn Waghorn was sent off. However, Derby were able to equalise due to a goal in the 97th minute from Chris Martin.

Do you approve or disapprove of Sabri Lamouchi as head coach of Nottingham Forest?