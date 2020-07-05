It is time again for Fulham fans to vote on if they approve of Scott Parker as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Scott Parker dropped even more in popularity as Fulham head coach. 13% of fans who voted approve of Parker, down from 30% the previous week. This meant that 78% of fans disapprove of him, up from 70% last week. 9% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Parker. This means he had a net approval rate of -65, down from -40 the previous week.

It has been a fantastic week for Fulham and Scott Parker. In their mid-week game, they came from behind to beat QPR 2-1. Things started badly when Jordan Hugill put QPR ahead after just one minute. However, the Cottagers were able to come back thanks to goals from Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie. In their weekend match, Fulham got another win when they beat Birmingham City 1-0. In the final minute of the match, Joshua Onomah swept home in order to give them another three points. On Tuesday, they will have a tough away match against Nottingham Forest. A win will be needed if they want to stay in touch of the automatic promotion places.

Do you approve or disapprove of Scott Parker as Fulham head coach?