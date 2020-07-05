It is time again for Brentford fans to vote on if they approve of Thomas Frank as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Thomas Frank has remained very popular as the Brentford head coach. 97% of fans who voted approve of Parker, up from 96% the previous week. This meant that only 1% of fans disapprove of him, down from 3% below. 2% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Frank. This means he had a net approval rate of +95, up from +94 the previous week.

It has been a fantastic week for Brentford and Thomas Frank. In the mid-week fixture, they smashed Reading 3-0. The Bees took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo but waited until the second half to take complete control. In the second 45 minutes, Jay Dasilva and Joel Valencia scored to seal the result. In the weekend match against Wigan Athletic, Brentford repeated the trick and won 3-0 again. This was all down to Said Benrahma. He scored a hat trick, showing why so many teams are interested in signing him this summer. Now Brentford will be preparing for a match against Charlton Athletic as their push for promotion continues.

Do you approve or disapprove of Thomas Frank as Brentford head coach?