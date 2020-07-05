It is time again for Leeds United fans to vote on if they approve of Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Marcelo Bielsa had become even more popular as the Leeds United head coach. 99% of fans who voted approve of Bielsa, up from 92% the previous week. This meant that only 1% of fans disapprove of him, down from 8% below. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bielsa. This means he had a net approval rate of +98, up from +84 the previous week.

Over the last week, Bielsa and Leeds United have done very well. There would have been some disappointment when they drew 1-1 with Luton Town. Leeds went behind because of a goal from Harry Cornick but they were able to get the draw and the point thanks to an equaliser from Stuart Dallas. This weekend, Leeds improved on that result with a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. The West Yorkshire side stretched out to a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips but they were pegged back due to a strike from Adam Armstrong. Leeds though would confirm the win when Mateusz Klich scored.

