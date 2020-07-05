The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Lincoln City are interested in Alloa Athletic star Kevin O’Hara.

LINCOLN. Very keen on young lad O'Hara at ALLOA. And also into Connor Kirby after left SHEFF WED. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

Lincoln City will be in the market for new players this summer. The Imps will be playing League One football next campaign and in a transfer window where the club won’t be able to spend as much as they will have hoped pre-lockdown, they have been said keen on Scottish striker Kevin O’Hara.

O’Hara, 21, has been a star performer in Scotland with Alloa Athletic since signing. He joined the club on a free transfer last summer and with his deal up this summer, he looks set to be on the move this summer.

Lincoln City have been said keen on O’Hara. The striker netted an impressive 14 goals and laid on 10 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Alloa and a report from the Alloa Advertiser said earlier this month that O’Hara is set to return to full-time football for next season.

O’Hara came through Falkirk’s academy and went on to play 43 games for the club’s senior side, failing to find the back of the net. He spent time on loan with East Fife and Stenhousemuir but since joining Alloa Athletic, he has been a prolific goalscorer.

Now, with Lincoln City interested in bringing O’Hara to League One, it will be interesting to see if the striker makes the move to Sincil Bank before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.