Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas has said that he expects Championship interest in defender Charlie Goode.

Northampton Town defender Charlie Goode has been a star performer for Keith Curle’s side this season. His performances have seen him become one of League Two standout stars this season and helped the Cobblers secure a return to League One.

Now, with the transfer window on the horizon, Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas has opened up about potential transfer interest in Goode. Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, he said that he thinks Championship sides will come calling for Goode this summer, adding he thinks clubs from the lower end of the Premier League may come in for the defender. He said:

“Keith has changed Charlie’s career path but it’s going to be a tough summer to keep hold of him if I’m completely honest. Keith and I have told Charlie what we think of him and he’s obviously a big part of our plans.

“But you look at what he did all season, not just in the play-offs, and there will be – and already has been – interest in Charlie. We’ve turned down interest in him previously but I’m sure there will be more from the Championship and maybe even the lower end of the Premier League because I don’t think he has a ceiling.

“We’ll do whatever we can to keep hold of Charlie because he’s improved so much under Keith, even from when last season when he came in on loan.”

Goode joined Northampton Town on an initial loan deal from Scunthorpe United before returning on a permanent basis last summer. In total, Goode, 24, has played in 62 games for the Cobblers, scoring four goals and playing on two assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Goode does attract Championship and Premier League interest this summer.

