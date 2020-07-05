Port Vale have confirmed on their official club website that former Luton Town and Hull City striker Mark Cullen has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Striker Mark Cullen’s contract with Port Vale was set to expire at the end of this season. Now, it has been confirmed that the club have secured a fresh agreement with Cullen.

Cullen is now contracted to Port Vale until the end of next season. A one-year deal was confirmed yesterday, much to the delight of Colin Garlick, the club’s chief executive.

Upon the announcement of the new deal, Garlick said the club is over the moon to have tied Cullen down to a new deal. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We are delighted that Mark has committed to us for another season. He was a key member of the squad during the 19/20 campaign, scoring some very important goals for us including some high-quality finishes.

“Mark is another one of the players who was out of contract but has also resigned to keep together the majority of last seasons successful squad.”

Cullen came through Hull City’s youth academy and went on to break into their senior side. The 28-year-old played 28 times for the Tigers’ senior side, scoring two goals and providing two assists as well. He spent time out on loan with Bury and Stockport before leaving Hull for Luton Town in 2013.

With Luton Town, Cullen scored 22 goals and laid on five assists in 77 appearances. Since leaving the Hatters, the striker has gone on to play for Blackpool, Carlisle United and Port Vale.

