Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has said that the club would like to bring Jason Lokilo in on a permanent deal after his release from Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace sent young winger Jason Lokilo out on loan in the January transfer window, allowing him to pick up some more experience of senior football in League One.

Lokilo only managed one appearance for Doncaster Rovers but laid on one assist, showing glimpses of what he could provide Rovers.

Upon the end of the League One campaign, he returned to Crystal Palace. Lokilo was released upon his return to Selhurst Park and is now available on a free transfer. Now, it has been revealed that Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Lokilo permanently.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore spoke of the club’s hope of bringing him in permanently. Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, he said that contact has been made over a potential transfer. He said:

“We’d like to do it if it is right. We’d like that. Jason has got something to offer us as a football club. The type of player he is, the style of play we have here, he’s someone we could utilise.

“Everyone saw a small glimpse of him and there is more to come. I put the call into Palace. Hopefully, over the next seven to ten days we can make some more developments on that.”

Lokilo, 21, spent time with Anderlecht as a youngster before joining Crystal Palace in 2015. He notched up one senior appearance for the Eagles, spending time on loan with FC Lorient as well as Doncaster.

