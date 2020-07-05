According to a report from The Sun, Swansea City loan star Conor Gallagher is wanted by Crystal Palace in a £10m deal.

Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has been a star performer in his breakthrough campaign into senior football. He started out impressively with Charlton Athletic and his form has continued since switching to Swansea City.

Now, it has emerged that Gallagher is attracting Premier League transfer interest. Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Gallagher from Chelsea in a £10m deal this summer.

The report from The Sun states that Crystal Palace are interested in a permanent deal but would be happy to bring him to Selhurst Park on loan as well. Eagles boss Roy Hodgson sees Gallagher as a potential target as he looks to add to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Gallagher, 20, starred for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side in the first half of the season. He netted six goals and laid on four assists in 26 Championship appearances for the Addicks, impressing in a defensive midfield role.

Since joining Swansea, Gallagher has featured slightly further forward in an attacking midfield role. Gallagher is yet to score his first goal for the Swans but has laid on an impressive six assists in 13 games.

Given Gallagher has had such a strong campaign in the Championship, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea look to send him on loan to a Premier League club for next season.

Do you think Gallagher can cut it in the Premier League? Or do you think that he should have another campaign in the Championship before making the step up? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

