Mansfield Town and Salford City are battling with Bolton Wanderers for Eoin Doyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: BOLTON. Best current offer for Eoin Doyle. SWINDON toiling to match money. MANSFIELD and SALFORD also trailing on this one. (@reluctantnicko)

Bolton have made the ‘best current offer’ for the striker who scored 26 goals for Swindon Town last season.

Doyle, who is 31 years old, signed a short-term deal with the Robins in January but that has expired now. Richie Wellens’ side are keen on keeping him for League One next term but face a lot of competition for his signature.

The forward has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic.

Bolton are in the hunt for new signings this summer to prepare for League Two next term. Their new boss Ian Evatt wants Doyle to lead the line for the Trotters and he would be a huge signing for the Trotters if they completed it.

Ambitious fourth tier duo Mansfield and Salford may have something to say about that though and they are also interested.

Swindon are looking ahead to next season after winning the League Two title and are set to make a bid for Doyle’s strike partner from last term, Jerry Yates, from Rotherham United, as reported by The72.

Whether they will be able to re-sign Doyle remains to be seen.



Where will Doyle go?