Lincoln City are weighing up a move for recently released midfielder Connor Kirby, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: LINCOLN. Very keen on young lad O’Hara at ALLOA. And also into Connor Kirby after left SHEFF WED. (@reluctantnicko)

The youngster is a free agent this summer after being released by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Lincoln are also interested in Alloa Athletic striker Kevin O’Hara as they look ahead to next season.

Kirby, who is 21 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Hillsborough and signed his first professional contract in October 2015.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a second tier fixture against Reading in April 2018 and has since made three more appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

Kirby was loaned out by Wednesday this past season to Macclesfield Town and enjoyed playing regular senior football in League Two. The midfielder played 39 games for the Silkmen and chipped in with a single goal.

Lincoln are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad this summer as Michael Appleton gears up for his first full campaign in charge at Sincil Bank.

Kirby is a decent option for the Imps on a free as he is young, has experience now and has a point to prove to Sheffield Wednesday after they released him. He would also offer more options and depth to the League One sides’ midfield department for next term.





Should Lincoln sign Kirby?