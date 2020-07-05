Sunderland, Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers are interested in free agent Jay Spearing, according to journalist Alan Nixon on twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: SUNDERLAND. Keen on Jay Spearing after left BLACKPOOL. TRANMERE were and BOLTON might be. Solid free. (@reluctantnicko)

The experienced midfielder is available after leaving Blackpool.

Spearing, who is 31 years old, spent three years at Bloomfield Road and was a key player for the Tangerines.

He started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield before making 55 appearances for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers.

Spearing left the Reds on a permanent basis for the first time in 2013 to sign for Bolton and stayed with the North-West side for four years, playing 173 times.

He joined Blackpool in 2017 and has helped them consolidate their position in the third tier since then.

Sunderland are in the hunt for new signings this summer as Phil Parkinson gears up for his first full season in charge of the North-East side. They see Spearing as someone to add more options and depth to their midfield department.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and could try and bring him back to the Trotters.

Tranmere are also being linked, though them and Bolton may face a tough battle against Sunderland with the Black Cats being a league above next season.

In other Black Cats news, they are also after defender Bailey Wright, as covered by The72.



Would you take Spearing at your club?