Southend United remain in the hunt for a manager to replace Sol Campbell. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Kevin Maher- He is being linked with a return to Roots Hall as manager. The current Bristol Rovers first-team coach played 454 times for the Shrimpers during his playing days and worked as a youth coach there from 2015 to 2019.

Adam Barrett- The ex-Southend centre-back is also being mentioned. He is a coach at Millwall under Gary Rowett but could he be tempted to leave the Championship to become the main man at his former club?

Craig Fagan- The ex-Derby County and Hull City forward is Southend’s Under-21’s manager. If they go down the route of appointing a young manager to lead them into League Two then the former Premier League man could fit the bill.

Darren Currie- He has been the manager of Barnet for the past two years and is an outsider for the Shrimpers job. Currie, who is 45 years old, had his Bees side in 11th position in the National League when the season was halted in March and they were just four points off the Play-Offs.

Paul Tisdale- He is available after parting company with MK Dons last year and will be weighing up his next move. He won promotion with the Dons in his first season at the club having previously had a lengthy spell at Exeter City. Tisdale is experienced at this level and could be on Southend’s radar.



Who do you want Southend fans?