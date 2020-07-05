Bristol City are searching for a new manager to replace Lee Johnson. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

Ryan Lowe- The current Plymouth Argyle boss is an early frontrunner for the vacant position, as covered by The72. He guided the Pilgrims to promotion to League One this past season, having done the same for Bury the year before.

Chris Hughton- He is available and has been since last summer. The experienced boss could be tempted by the Robins’ job as he continues to weigh up his next move. He has been promoted from the Championship twice before as a manager with Newcastle United and then Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mark Robins- The current Coventry City manager may be on Bristol City’s radar. He has impressed with the Sky Blues and will be looking forward to next term in the second tier. Therefore, he may prove tough to lure away from the Sky Blues if the Robins wanted to.

Alex Neil- Could City target the Preston North End boss? The ex-Norwich City man is currently in his third season in charge of the Lilywhites and has done a decent job with the Lancashire side on a smaller budget then a lot of sides in the league.

Paul Cook- With all the problems going on at Wigan Athletic at the moment their manager’s future could be up in the air. He has done a great job in charge of the Latics and will get another opportunity at this level.



Were Bristol City right to sack Johnson?