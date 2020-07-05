Despite a really bright start, it has been a frustrating season overall for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have yet again fallen short of the expectations of their fans in this campaign and haven’t been able to push into the promotion picture.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Hillsborough as Garry Monk gears up for his second season in charge.

The Yorkshire side are losing long-serving players like Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieiri, with the likes of Morgan Fox and Kieran Lee also out of contract, and are likely to sport a new-look side next term.

Perhaps this will be a good thing for Wednesday and provide them with an opportunity to build a young and hungry side and bring in some new exciting players.

It is now time to test their supporters’ knowledge of their club. Can you name all 10 Sheffield Wednesday players? Past or present.

