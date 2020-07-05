Sunderland will decide what to do with Aiden McGeady this summer, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The winger is currently out on loan at Championship side Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

McGeady, who is 34 years old, was told he was free to leave Phil Parkinson’s side in the January transfer window and subsequently left for the Addicks.

However, when asked whether he will be loaned out again by the North-East this summer, the Black Cats’ boss said, as per the Sunderland Echo: “There’s that possibility. We’re just seeing how he progresses at Charlton from now until the end of the season, and once Charlton’s season is finished we’ll sit down and have a chat with Aiden.”

McGeady joined Sunderland in July 2017 from Preston North End and couldn’t prevent them from slipping into League One during his first campaign. He impressed for the Black Cats in his second season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions but has since fallen out of favour.

He has previously also played for the likes of Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Sunderland as Parkinson gears up for his first full campaign in charge. They will be in League One for a third consecutive season and will be hoping it is the year they return to the Championship.

In other Sunderland news, they are looking to beat some fellow third tier sides to sign defender recently released Bristol City defender Bailey Wright, as covered by The72.

Does McGeady have a future at Sunderland?