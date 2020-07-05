Swindon Town are set to launch a move for Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Robins are trying to bring him back to the County Ground after his impressive 14-goal loan spell this past season.

Yates, who is 23 years old, has also been linked with League One side Sunderland but Swindon are poised to be the first club to try and test Rotherham’s resolve.

He has recently signed a new one-year at the New York Stadium, but that is not to say he won’t be available at the right price.

He is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team, scoring five times. He has also enjoyed loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Hailway Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town and Carlisle United in the past.

The forward formed a great partnership up front with Eoin Doyle at the County Ground this past term and looks to have a bright future in the game.

Yates was a hit at Swindon and bringing him back to the club this summer would be a statement of intent by Richie Wellens’ side.

They are gearing up for their return to League One after a three-year absence and will be eager to get the ball rolling of their summer recruitment to start planning for it.

In other Swindon news, midfielder Jordan Lyden has signed a new two-year deal at the club, as covered by The72.

