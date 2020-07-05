Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is in the frame for the Bristol City job.

He is the 1/1 favourite on SkyBet, followed by the likes of Chris Hughton and Mark Robins.

The Robins are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked yesterday after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

Lowe, who is 41 years old, has done an impressive job at Plymouth and guided them to promotion to League One this past season.

If Bristol City want an up and coming young manager then Lowe could be their man. He had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers in his playing days before going into management.

Lowe started as a player-coach at Bury before getting the manager’s job in May 2018. He then guided the Shakers to the League Two title in his first full season in charge but left during their financial troubles for the Pilgrims last summer.

Bristol City landed Lee Johnson in a similar scenario in 2016 when he was a young manager at Barnsley. They may therefore go for something different this time around and opt for someone with more experience to lead them into next season.

Lowe being linked with the Ashton Gate post is a testament to the work he is doing at Home Park.

The Bristol City job is an attractive opening for any manager as they have ambitions of getting to the Premier League in the near future.

Should Bristol City target Lowe?