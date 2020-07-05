Swansea City take on Sheffield Wednesday at The Liberty Stadium this afternoon with their promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

Bitter local rivals Cardiff City extended their cushion in the final play-off spot by defeating Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate yesterday meaning that Steve Cooper’s side are seven points adrift of sixth place ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with The Owls. With just five games remaining after today, Swansea City really must secure victory at The Liberty Stadium to keep their slim hopes of a Premier League return alive.

The Swans were top of the Sky Bet Championship table earlier this season but their season has crumbled away after winning just two of their last 12 league matches. A 3-0 battering of struggling Middlesbrough a fortnight ago has been the only bright spot for Cooper’s side since their last victory at The Liberty Stadium against another relegation-threatened side in Huddersfield Town back in late February.

This afternoon’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday have been just as poor of late. The Owls’ season is over with the South Yorkshire club occupying 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table. Wednesday arrive in South Wales with just one victory in their last five matches while they have conceded 13 goals in that disappointing run.

Swansea City simply must look to capitalise any slack defending by The Owls and go on to register victory. We are now at the business end of the Sky Bet Championship season where the winners and losers are separated. Cooper’s side are very much hanging on the edge.

Will Swansea City qualify for the play-offs?