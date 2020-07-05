Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall has been offered a deal by a fellow Championship side, as per a report by the Herald.

An unnamed second tier club are looking to poach the experienced stopper from the DW Stadium this summer.

Marshall, who is 35 years old, has been linked with a return to Celtic 13 years after he first left the club where he started his career. However, the Hoops will have to see off competition from below the border to land him.

He joined Wigan last summer and has been their first choice in the Championship since then and still has a year left on his contract with the North-West side.

Marshall made 50 appearances for Celtic as a youngster earlier in his career before moving to England to join Norwich City 13 years ago.

He spent three years at Carrow Road before switching to Cardiff City. The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper was a hit in Wales and stayed for seven season, playing 278 games.

Marshall helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and was later snapped up by Hull City.

He was the Tigers’ second choice in his first two seasons at the KCOM Stadium but made the number one spot his own in the last campaign under Nigel Adkins.

He then switched to Wigan last year but could be on the move once again soon.

In other Celtic news, they are also interested in Swansea City loanee Freddie Woodman, as covered by The72.

Would you take Marshall at your club