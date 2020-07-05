According to The Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson and Sam Meade, Leeds United have already trained their sights on the Premier League and are looking to plot what would be an audacious bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to the dual-authored article, Marcelo Bielsa is looking for a new striker in the summer. Celtic’s Edouard is “high up on his [Bielsa’s list of targets” as the Whites look for a frontman with genuine class and Premier League-level goal threat.

Edouard arrived at Parkhead from Paris Saint-Germain at the opening of the July 2018 transfer window in a £9.2million deal. The France Under-21 star, he has 11 goals in six games at this level, spent the previous season on loan at the Hoops.

Since arriving at the SPL’s top side, the 22-year-old has made 126 appearances, scoring 60 goals and providing 31 assists. That total includes a standout campaign for Celtic in their last campaign where his 21 SPL goals and 12 assists helped them win their 9th title in a row.

It goes without saying that Celtic will not want to lose their prize striker, who was named Scotland’s Player of the Year this season. They will see him as a vital component in their chase for 10 successive SPL titles.

However, the Mirror’s Hopkinson and Meade write that Celtic’s wish to keep hold of their prize asset “ won’t stop Championship leaders Leeds testing the waters to see if they can tempt the player south of the border.”

A player such as Edouard in a Marcelo Bielsa Leeds side could be the final tumbler in the attacking lock that the West Yorkshire outfit needs.

A striker is definitely needed at Elland Road with current incumbent Patrick Bamford not as prolific as most fans would want him to be. There was also the opportunity for the Whites to snap up another Frenchman, Jean-Kevin Augustin but it appears that Leeds United are looking for a way to slide out of that particular deal.

