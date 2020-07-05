The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweets below) that recently released Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi is attracting interest from former loan club Swindon Town and “most of League One”.

The Norwich kid? Loads. Most of League One. https://t.co/qPqeoC1nkr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2020

Upon the end of his loan spell with League Two champions Swindon Town, winger Diallang Jaiyesimi returned to parent club Norwich City. Upon his return to Carrow Road, Jaiyesimi was released and has become a free agent. Now, it has been claimed that the young forward is attracting significant transfer interest.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon provided an update on Jaiyesimi’s situation on Twitter over the weekend. When asked if Swindon Town would look to offer the attacker a deal he said that the Robins were among the sides interested and when later asked if other clubs had made offers, Nixon said “most of League One” are in for Jaiyesimi.

Jaiyesimi, 21, thoroughly impressed while on loan with Swindon Town. Injury problems got in the way in the early days but became a star performer upon his return to fitness. He scored four goals and laid on one assist in 23 appearances, impressing on the wing an in attacking midfield.

The youngster started out with Dulwich Hamlet before linking up with Norwich in 2016. Jaiyesimi never appeared for the Canaries’ senior side, spending time on loan with Grimsby Town, Yeovil Town and of course, Swindon.

Now, with a whole host of clubs said keen on Jaiyesimi, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer. Would you like to see your club swoop in for Jaiyesimi this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

