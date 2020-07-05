A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Brentford are among the sides chasing Rapid Vienna midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, who is said to be valued at £2m by the Austrian side.

Brentford have enjoyed high levels of success in finding young talents from Europe and bringing them in on bargain deals. The likes of current Bees stars Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo both arrived on the cheap from Europe, with Neal Maupay – who has since left for Brighton – another example.

Now, it has been reported that the Bees could be looking to take a similar approach this summer. The Daily Mail has claimed that the club are looking to rival a host of clubs for Rapid Vienna’s defensive midfielder Dejan Ljubicic.

Ljubicic is said to be valued at £2m by Rapid Vienna. The Austrian side are open to letting the midfielder leave this summer with the player looking to leave. A year remains on his deal with Rapid so if they don’t cash in this summer, the club risk losing him for nothing next year.

Ljubicic, 22, has made his way through Rapid Vienna’s youth academy and emerged into their senior picture. Excluding a loan spell with Wiener Neudstadter, Ljubicic has been with the club his entire career.

In total, he has notched up 94 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the process. Ljubicic mainly plays in defensive midfield but has also featured in centre-back at times.

Ljubicic has represented Austria’s Under-21s on 12 occasions and has been tipped with a call-up to their senior side.

If Brentford want to sign Ljubicic this summer, they may have to overcome opposition for his signature. Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers have been linked, while Southampton have also been said keen. Clubs from Russia and Germany are also mentioned in the pursuit of Ljubicic, but no specific teams are named.

Brentford fans, would you welcome a move for Ljubicic this summer? Let us know your stance on the rumoured interest in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Brentford news, one of the club’s rumoured targets is said to be subject of transfer interest from at least 10 clubs – read more about that here.

Would you like to see Brentford swoop for Ljubicic this summer?