This summer looks set to be one where Brentford put their tried-and-tested policy of buying players at a low price and selling at a premium to the test. That policy is looking likely to be the reason behind Said Benrahma leaving the Bees and moving 7½ miles east to Chelsea.

That is if rumours are to be believed, rumours which stem from this tweet:

Twitter: #Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma’s representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest… https://t.co/slL3Fgi3Rg (@mohamedbouhafsi)

This interest and this move will see Chelsea dig deep into their pockets in a deal that will net Brentford a cool £22.5million and a transfer profit of £21million for the flying Algerian who joined the London club for a rather measly £1.5million in July 2018.

What is it about Said Benrahma, really?

It is blatantly obvious why any side would go in for Algerian Benrahma even if the price is as high as £22.5m as is being reported. Forget about dynamic and elements such as psychology and drive; it boils down to two simple things. Goals and assists, it really is that simple.

Those two elements, goals and assists, are the currency that forwards such as Said Benrahma deal in. The output that they produce, that is what gets sides such as Chelsea interested. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has been a revelation. He has scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists in just 80 appearances for the club.

Those goals are split across 11 goals and 17 assists last season in what was his first season in English football. He has taken to English football like a duck to water, that can be seen by how he has kicked on this season. His sparkling hat-trick today against Wigan Athletic made it 14 goals and 8 assists for the season.

Of course, any past ‘interest’ or ‘links’ by Chelsea is going to draw interest from the fans. After all, we live in a world driven by social media that influences our ideas whilst also allowing them to be displayed to the world.

Here are some of the things being said by Chelsea fans on Twitter after Benrahma sparkled today with his three goals against Wigan Athletic.

nah Chelsea has to get the Benrahma guy. glides into pockets effortlessly with some panache. — manna. (@GeeManna) July 4, 2020

Chelsea better stop having talks with Willian over a new contract and go for Said Benrahma. Dude gon battle for that Left wing spot with Pulisic while Odoi comes fom the bench and replace Ziyech. Said Benrahma for £25m is a steal honestly! — Stifler (@Boyy_Stif) July 4, 2020

As much as I respect Willian and thank him for his services, it’s truly time for him to go. He has done his part at Chelsea and staying any longer would be a selfish thing to do. Time for a new beginning – Time for the Algerian flair player – Time for Said Benrahma!! pic.twitter.com/DKZFnGiikt — TheOtherSideOfTheCoin (@TOSOTC_CFC) July 3, 2020

Said Benrahma has just scored one of the best goals I’ve seen this season, wow! — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) July 4, 2020

Chelsea please sign Benrahma — Jay🤖 (@John___Ng) July 4, 2020

Hat trick for benrahma 😍

Chelsea sign him now. — Football scouts (@Footballscout04) July 4, 2020

Benrahma scored a hatrick, need him in the EPL, hopefully at Chelsea. — Ahmed (@ahmedmuguch) July 4, 2020

Said Benrahma hat trick. We’ve got to get him. — BlueChelsea (@BlueChelsea19) July 4, 2020

Chelsea's offseason priorities should be fixing the backline, but if the Havertz thing doesn't pan out, I'm totally fine with a pursuit of Benrahma. — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) July 4, 2020

Benrahma hat trick. Skillful, tricky and productive. Chelsea should get him asap, we need all the competition possible on those flanks. — Francis Elecha 👑 (@FrancisElecha) July 4, 2020

There are plenty more tweets out there too other than what you see above. It seems that some Chelsea fans are beyond pleading for the Blues to sign. They are more like begging them to flash the company cheque book and drag him to Stamford Bridge.

Where will Said Benrahma be playing his football next season?