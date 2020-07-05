The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Bolton Wanderers are ‘one of a few’ pursuing a deal for ex-Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder Jay Spearing.

A few after him. Bolton one. Possibly. Depending on a lot of things. https://t.co/4R72UpqykG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2020

Blackpool lost club captain Jay Spearing at the end of last month. The midfielder’s contract came to an end and now a free agent, the former Liverpool youngster will be on the lookout for a new club.

It has now emerged that Spearing is attracting interest from a few sides, including one of his former clubs, Bolton Wanderers. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported the news on Twitter earlier this week, saying that the newly-relegated Trotters were one of a few interested.

However, he did add that a potential reunion is “depending on a lot of things”.

Spearing, 31, left Bolton Wanderers to join Blackpool three years ago in 2017. In his time with the Tangerines, the experienced midfielder notched up a total of 120 appearances, scoring eight goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

The Liverpool academy graduate has plenty of experience under his belt. He played 55 times for Liverpool’s senior side, spending time on loan with Leicester City and Bolton, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2013.

Spearing featured 173 times for Bolton (10 goals, 23 assists) in his four years with the club, also spending a stint on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Now, with Spearing a free agent, it will be interesting to see where he ends up come the start of next season.

Bolton Wanderers fans, if the opportunity presented itself, would you like to see Spearing make a return to the club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

