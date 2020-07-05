Football Insider has claimed that Forest Green Rovers are set to sign young left-back Jack Evans after his release from Blackburn Rovers.

League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers have already been active in the transfer market. In preparation for the 2020/21 campaign, the club have moved to bring in Nicky Cadden and Dan Sweeney. Now, it has been claimed another new signing is imminent.

Football Insider claims that a deal is nearing for free agent defender Jack Evans. The 19-year-old was let go by Championship side Blackburn Rovers upon the expiry of his contract but it seems he will not be without a club for too long, with Forest Green ready to pounce to bring Evans in on a free transfer.

The report claims that Forest Green and Evans have come to an agreement over a two-year contract. An announcement is reportedly imminent and could come as early as this weekend.

Evans is a young left-back and would provide further competition to Mark Cooper’s defensive ranks. Forest Green already have Joseph Mills and Chris Stokes available at left-back.

Evans played most of his football with Blackburn Rovers in the club’s Under-18s side. He notched up three goals and two assists in 33 appearances for the Under-18s, going on to score two and lay on four assists in 21 games for the Under-23s.

While mainly being a left-back, Evans has also featured further forward as a left midfielder, even featuring in defensive midfield and central midfield. Versatility could prove to be a very attractive quality of clubs this summer and judging by some of the positions Evans has featured in for Blackburn’s youth sides, he looks like he could provide just that.

