Bristol Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that defender Alfie Kilgour, who was linked with QPR and Millwall earlier this year, has put pen to paper on a new deal.

In March of this year, reports claimed – as covered here on – that Bristol Rovers’ star defender Alfie Kilgour was wanted by Championship clubs.

Kilgour’s impressive performances in Bristol Rovers’ defence was reported to have caught the eyes of QPR and Millwall. Premier League pair Southampton and Bournemouth were also linked with the centre-back and now, an update on his future has emerged.

Bristol Rovers have moved to confirm that Kilgour has signed a new contract at the Memorial Stadium. The new contract will see him stay with the club until the summer of 2023.

“We are delighted that Alfie has agreed a new deal. He is a local lad who loves the football club. As someone that has progressed through the Academy, he knows what it means to represent Bristol Rovers and that is evident every time he steps onto the pitch.

“It is very important that we develop our own players and maintain that strong bond with the supporters.

“Alfie has both the quality and the character required to have a very successful career. I love working with him and he’s a fantastic role model for every young player in our Academy.”

Kilgour, 22, is a product of Bristol Rovers’ youth academy. He came through the club’s youth ranks and spent time out on loan with Hungerford and Maidenhead before breaking into the Gas’ senior side.

Since emerging into the senior picture, Kilgour has become a key player for Bristol Rovers. He has played in 49 games across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.

Now, with his long-term future secured, it will be interesting to see if QPR, Millwall or any of the other clubs said keen still look to strike a deal for Kilgour this summer.

