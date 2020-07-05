Kalvin Phillips is a player reinvented under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. One a box-to-box midfielder with boundless energy, now he is a two-campaign defensive midfield tour de force in the Claude Makelele mould. That’s all down to his drive and Marcelo Bielsa remodelling him.

Such has been the transformation that there are serious calls for him to get a chance at an England call-up ahead of next year’s rescheduled Euro Championships. Indeed, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has gone on record as namechecking Kalvin Phillips as the sort of player who could force his way into contention for the Euros.

That is a measure of the way that Phillips has grown and developed as a player under luminary coach Marcelo Bielsa’s hand. Phillips is the pivot in the Leeds United side. He soaks up opposition attacks, disrupts the opposition final-third play and helps keep the centre of Leeds United’s defence strong.

He’s more than just a midfield brute, though. There is a touch of the sublime about him. He’s a vital cog that turns defence into attack and his range of passing is an example of how he acts as a fulcrum for Leeds United in this respect.

Many Leeds fans and observers see this dual-skill as something that could be utilised on the international stage and some of these fans are comparing him to members of the current England set-up.

One arena this is played out across is Twitter and one player it is focused on is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (above). There is little love lost between Leeds United and the Hammers and this has spilt over into rivalry between the fans.

The Kalvin Phillips vs Declan Rice debate was thrown back into the limelight this afternoon after Kalvin Phillips’ free-kick (tweet – below) gave Leeds a 2-0 lead at Ewood Park.

Declan Rice couldn’t do this. Take a bow Kalvin Phillips pic.twitter.com/8srzWaAwHr — Luke (@LKenz) July 4, 2020

It is safe to say that was a catalyst for a fair few comments from West Ham United fans and counter-comments from Leeds fans.

Leeds United fans vs West Ham fans – following on from ‘that’ free-kick

Declan Rice is not fit to lace Phillips boots — PJH LUFC (@pistol1603) July 4, 2020

And rice is about to find his level in the championship x — TS 1919 (@TSTEEL123) July 4, 2020

You’re right. Ben White is. — Ziffy 💙💛 (@NZiffy) July 4, 2020

Get the name right you sausage 😉 — howieLUFC 💙💛 (@howylad) July 4, 2020

Phillips is so overrated — mitchell may (@mitchel52161212) July 4, 2020

England caps: Rice= 7, Philips= 0.

Prem apearances= Rice= 93, Philips= 0. — jacob ⚒ (@Jacobhughes051) July 4, 2020

Just like Phillips couldnt appear in the premier league as of yet then… least he scored a free kick though 🥱🤐 — Jack Fox ⚒ (@jackdtfox) July 4, 2020

That wasn’t the only thread or set of comments; there were other comments too. There were plenty of fish out there biting tonight.

There’s a reason why the likes of Chelsea and Utd are circling around Rice, whilst nobody is arsed about Kalvin Phillips — West Ham News (@whufc_news) July 4, 2020

Can’t compare Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips. One plays in the championship, the other is an England international with over 100 appearances for West Ham — Corey (@CoreyKemp_) July 4, 2020

That Phillips hasn’t even played a single PL game whilst Rice has played for England. — Ollie #GSBOUT (@j22oph) July 4, 2020

Who should be in the England squad as a defensive midfielder?