Leeds United took another step closer to Premier League promotion this afternoon with a good, 3-1 away win at Blackburn. This win, and the accompanying three points, moves them onto 78 points, four ahead of West Brom in 2nd place.

More importantly, it keeps them six points and two wins ahead of the playoffs, led by a resurgent Brentford outfit on 72 points.

It was a decent game played in the typical English summer conditions of grey skies, looming clouds and rain. Still, both sides came to play football and made for an open game.

Leeds took an early lead through Patrick Bamford (7′) who profited after Mateusz Klich hustled a mistake from the Blackburn defence. Both sides continued to press and both sides hit the woodwork before Kalvin Philips (40′) bent a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner to give Leeds a 2-0 lead at the break.

Leeds came out and were typical Leeds in granting Blackburn a way back into the came via Adam Armstrong (48′) with a free-kick of his own. Five minutes later and Lees United had their two-goal lead back as Mateusz Klich slotted in his 5th of the season to give Leeds United a 3-1 lead.

Strive as they could, Blackburn couldn’t get back into the game nor could Leeds add to their goal tally. As the rain fell, the three points were in the bag and travelling back to West Yorkshire.

Leeds United fans comment on the win at Blackburn

Playoff spot officially confirmed with that win. Please say I don't need to use that word again in the next few weeks #lufc https://t.co/8TAzZ6pYOT — Chris Rodgers (@chrisrodgers33) July 4, 2020

Barry Douglas 🙌 reyt performance #lufc — Adam Webster (@adswebbo) July 4, 2020

Huge 3 points. One step closer to Premier League football 😍😍 #lufc — Taylor Richards (@taylorichards_) July 4, 2020

Huge 3 points this! 6 points clear of 3rd with 5 more games left! Come on #lufc — Liam Chadwick (@LiamChadwick91) July 4, 2020

Good win that well played Leeds. Massive win. 5 games to go #Lufc #MOT 💙💛 — Neil Martyn Pidgeon 💙💛 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Neilfax) July 4, 2020

Such a good result. Making a mountain for others to catch us now. Leeds are going up. #lufc — Lowfields Road (@road_lowfields) July 4, 2020

Very good performance against a decent Blackburn side. Klich, Douglas and Bamford the stand out players. One step closer. #lufc — Tasker (@Mr_Tasker) July 4, 2020

That second half is the best we have played in a long time. #lufc — Daniel Gathercole (@gather100) July 4, 2020

Worth pointing out that was only Blackburn's second defeat in 16 matches at Ewood Park. Leeds are the first side in the Championship to score three goals against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn at Ewood Park. #LUFC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) July 4, 2020

