Leeds United took another step closer to Premier League promotion this afternoon with a good, 3-1 away win at Blackburn. This win, and the accompanying three points, moves them onto 78 points, four ahead of West Brom in 2nd place.

More importantly, it keeps them six points and two wins ahead of the playoffs, led by a resurgent Brentford outfit on 72 points.

It was a decent game played in the typical English summer conditions of grey skies, looming clouds and rain. Still, both sides came to play football and made for an open game.

Leeds took an early lead through Patrick Bamford (7′) who profited after Mateusz Klich hustled a mistake from the Blackburn defence. Both sides continued to press and both sides hit the woodwork before Kalvin Philips (40′) bent a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner to give Leeds a 2-0 lead at the break.

Leeds came out and were typical Leeds in granting Blackburn a way back into the came via Adam Armstrong (48′) with a free-kick of his own. Five minutes later and Lees United had their two-goal lead back as Mateusz Klich slotted in his 5th of the season to give Leeds United a 3-1 lead.

Strive as they could, Blackburn couldn’t get back into the game nor could Leeds add to their goal tally. As the rain fell, the three points were in the bag and travelling back to West Yorkshire.

