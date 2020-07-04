It was a typical English summer day with grey skies in Lancashire to greet the visit of Leeds United to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.

It was a game that saw the visiting Whites set themselves out hoping for a win to stretch their lead at the top of the table. For home side Rovers, it was a chance for them to nudge closer to the playoff picture.

First half: all Leeds United

A few Blackburn prods and pokes were the prelude to Mateusz Klich stealing in, forcing a turnover and then laying the ball off for Patrick Bamford (7′) to hit his 15th of the season.

7' GGGGGOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! PATRICK BAMFORD GETS US STARTED AT EWOOD PARK!!! GET IN!!! 0-1 pic.twitter.com/94elF5j9lB — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2020

A few rash challenges brought yellow cards for Mateusz Klich (25′) and Luke Ayling (28′) as the game opened up. Between Bamford’s opener and Klich’s card, both sides had struck the woodwork.

Come the 40th minute and Kalvin Phillips stepped up to pop a pearler into the top corner from a free-kick – Leeds’ first since 2017.

Half-time score: Blackburn 0 – 2 Leeds United

Second half – Leeds United doing Leeds United things

It was typical Leeds United at the start of the second 45 allowing Blackburn an early glimmer of hope, Adam Armstrong (48′) stroking home a free-kick that left Illan Meslier stranded.

Five minutes later and Leeds’ two-goal advantage was restored, Mateusz Klich slotting home his 5th of the season.

53' GGGGGOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! KLICH IS SCORING GOALS!!! 1-3 pic.twitter.com/erFqKYMFuK — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2020

Leeds United under Bielsa do not sit back on leads and continued to push for more. However, despite wave of attack after attack, the Whites were unable to find another goal.

Full-time: Blackburn 1 – 3 Leeds United

Pre-match view at Ewood Park Blackburn players and staff arrive An eager crowd await kick-off 1-0 Leeds United - Bamford (7') 2-0 Leeds - Phillips (40') 2-1 Leeds - Armstrong (48') Armstrong congratulated on his goal Barry Douglas chases down Sam Gallagher Bradley Johnson closes down Tyler Roberts. Kalvin Phillips closely watches Lewis Holtby Rovers boss Tony Mowbray ponders defeat Previous Next

