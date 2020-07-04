Patrick Bamford is Leeds United’s #1 striker and that can be seen by the way that Marcelo Bielsa sticks by him when naming his matchday squads.

That loyalty from Bielsa has seen a lot of criticism from sections of the Leeds United fanbase critical of how even an out-of-form Bamford always starts.

Others point out that Bamford’s work ethic off the ball, his work bringing others into the game, makes him invaluable to Marcelo Bielsa’s formation and way of play.

Despite all the criticism, Bamford had hit 14 goals before today’s game against Blackburn. However, the armchair pundits came out in force after Leeds United reverted to Leeds United and wasted opportunity after opportunity.

‘Drop him’ calls resounded but Marcelo Bielsa’s faith was strong in his striker. That faith was repaid with Bamford hitting an early 15th goal of the season in the 7th minute to stretch Leeds’ lead at the top of the table to four points.

It was obviously going to be a strike that was going to be celebrated. That proved to be the case and Leeds United fans took to Twitter with their comments and reactions.

Bam-Bam-Bamford hits 15th of season – Leeds fans reactions

Here are some of the comments and replies to the club’s tweet of Bamford’s goal:

