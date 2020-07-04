When it was announced that Helder Costa was joining Leeds United on loan from Wolves this season, ahead of a permanent transfer, there were a lot of fans who were jubilant at the news.

After all, Costa had stood out as an attacking forward for Wolves and scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 109 games. Last season he’d gotten 25 Premier League appearances under his belt and fans had memories of his 2016/17 season for Wolves where he scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists.

In fairness, Costa hasn’t had a disastrous campaign at Leeds United this season. He’s featured in all 40 of Leeds United’s Sky Bet Championship games this season and has 3 goals and 4 assists to his name.

However, Leeds United fans will be quick to tell you that these goals and assists have come in peaks and troughs of consistency. At the current time, Costa is said going through troughs of form and his performances have dropped.

Today’s game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park will be a game that doesn’t involve Costa in any way, he’s not even made the matchday squad. The fact that he has been dropped has gained traction on Twitter with Leeds United fans quick to comment. Here are some of their tweets.

Where is Costa Popey? — Ben Jones (@BenJonesLUFC) July 4, 2020

Costa out with eye injury sustained by the floodlights vs Luton #lufc — Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) July 4, 2020

Enforced or not, I’m happy to see Costa out of the team. #LUFC — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) July 4, 2020

Yay Alioski is starting for Costa #lufc — Chay (@ChayD) July 4, 2020

Pleased Costa has finally been dropped, he has been abysmal for some time. — Bert4LeedsUtd (@Bert4Utd) July 4, 2020

Costa been thrown in the bin just so we can throw in a corner kick taker. #LUFC — El Loco’s Elland Road Asylum (@19MOT19) July 4, 2020

Yessss costa off 😍 cmon gjanni — 💙💛 (@JMxLuFc) July 4, 2020

Alioski for Costa makes sense in that Costa would struggle to maintain intensity with so many games in close proximity. #LUFC — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) July 4, 2020

Looks like Dallas & Costa watching on today #lufc pic.twitter.com/wsB74jTMq9 — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 4, 2020

Is it right that Helder Costa is pilloried by Leeds United fans?