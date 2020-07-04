Ivan Toney was the spine of goals behind Peterborough’s pushes for promotion. He followed as the latest in a Posh line stretching back through Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle. He’s wanting to push his career upwards after the London Road outfit failed to achieve promotion to the Championship. Now Football Insider says that Rangers are going to double-down their interest in him.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that “Rangers are poised to ramp up their pursuit” of Ivan Toney “as they prepare to sound out the player.” Toney has made it widely known that he is wanting to play at a higher level and Peterborough have widely accepted that he will be moving on.

Toney from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. His time at the club has seen him make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists. 24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s curtailed League One campaign and underlined the threat he possessed and the importance he had in driving Posh into a good playoff place.

The curtailment of the season effectively ended Peterborough’s season and stymied their promotion push. It has also had the effect of drawing down the curtain on Ivan Toney’s Posh career after two seasons at the club.

This summer will, invariably, see him move on from London Road and it seems as if Rangers are determined to put together a concerted effort to see that he becomes their man with a Football Insider ‘recruitment source’ saying that “Rangers are set for preliminary talks” with Toney in order to gauge his interest about a move into Scottish football.

Would Ivan Toney be a boom or a bust in the SPL?