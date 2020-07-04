Leeds United have been linked with a whole host of players, yesterday there were FOUR either linked or had previous links expanded or clarified. Two players who have been linked before are former Reading teen Danny Loader and former Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond. However, interest in both could be destroyed by interest from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes report the Mail Online.

Leeds United were confirmed as being involved in talks to bring Raymond to Elland Road in a jointly-authored Athletic article by Phil Hay and Matt Woosnam. Woosnam and Hay stated that starlet Raymond “is in advanced talks” with Leeds United who will be looking to snap up the youngster to join their highly-rated Academy set-up at Thorp Arch.

The Athletic duo did warn that Liga NOS side Vitoria were also understood to be in advanced talks with Raymond who is equally moved to accept Portugal as he is to remain in England.

Reading’s former Under-17 World Cup winner Danny Loader has also been linked with Leeds United heavily over recent weeks. Yet, the Mail’s Adrian Kajumba says that Vitoria is hoping to tempt him to join them and continue a trend of luring young English youngsters such as Marcus Edwards and Easah Suliman.

Leeds United are also a side who have a strong ethos of developing and promoting youth, many who have gone on to first-team recognition. The Whites are an outfit who have a Category 2 Academy set-up at Thorp Arch. However, they are looking to be promoted to Category 1 status in the coming weeks.

As it is, the Whites will face a nervous wait over Raymond and Loader in the face of what could be devastating interest from Portugal and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Should Leeds United go all out to bring Loader and Raymond to Elland Road?