Northampton Town have offered a new deal to defender Michael Harriman, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

The Cobblers are also hoping to keep Sam Hoskins and Vadaine Oliver at the club for next season.

Keith Curle’s side are gearing up for League One next term after their promotion from the fourth tier last Monday.

Harriman, Hoskins and Oliver all played key parts for them in the past campaign and keeping the trio at the club would be a big boost.

Curle has said, as per the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: “I think the contracts we’ve offered are reflective of the current state of the financial profile of football because there is going to be financial changes and it’s going to start at the bottom.

“There are players at the minute now that will get contract offers that they will think, in their current opinion, is not of the value that they put themselves at. But in three or four weeks time, that value will change. In our opinion, we’ve got a value that we put on players and we think we’re being very.”

Harriman, who is valued at £135,000 on Transfermarkt, only joined the Cobblers last summer having previously spent four years with Wycombe Wanderers. Losing him for nothing this summer would be a blow.

He has also had spells at QPR, Gillingham and Luton Town in the past and has got experience of playing in League One.

In other Northampton news, they have released experienced midfielder Alan McCormack on their retained list, as covered by The72.

