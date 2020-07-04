Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Lyden has signed a new two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Aston Villa and Oldham Athletic man has penned a contract until 2022 with the newly promoted League One side.

Lyden, who is 24 years old, made 23 appearances last season for Richie Wellens’ side and helped in their promotion from League Two.

He adds more options and depth to their midfield department and securing a new deal for him is a big boost going into the next campaign.

The Australian has told their website: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a two-year extension. This season has been great, being Champions and getting promoted to League One and that just shows the direction the club is going. The Gaffer has played a huge part in me staying too. He gave me the opportunity to play a lot of games in the last year.”

“I can’t wait to get going next season. But the main thing is getting going with fans, whenever that may be, so they can see us kick on in League One, which I’m sure we will do.”

Lyden moved to England in 2012 from Australia to join Aston Villa and went onto make eight appearances for the Midlands side in all competitions.

Villa loaned him out to Oldham in the 2018/19 season and he played 14 times for the Latics.

Swindon then snapped him up in July last year on a free after he was released from Villa Park.

In other Swindon news, they are yet to tie up a new deal for midfielder Anthony Grant, as per The72.

