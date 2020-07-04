Birmingham City ‘may well’ reignite their interest in Wolves striker Renat Dadashov this summer, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The youngster is being linked with a loan switch to Coventry City this summer, though the Blues may move back in for the player they tried to get in January.

Dadashov, who is 21 years old, joined Wolves last summer on a four-year deal but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he has spent time out on loan at Pacos de Ferreira.

He played seven times for the Portuguese top flight outfit but failed to score.

The Azerbaijan international started his career in the academies of Wiesbaden, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Germany before moving to Portugal to join Estoril in 2018.

He stayed with the LigaPro side before Wolves lured him to the Midlands in August last year.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could loan him out again next season to gain some more first-team experience. Birmingham are in the hunt for a new manager for next term with Pep Clotet leaving at the end of the campaign.

There is no doubt that the Blues need reinforcements to their squad over the coming months to have any chance of competing in the higher reaches of the Championship.

Dadashov would offer them more options and depth in attack, but they may have to see off interest from Coventry if they want to sign him on loan.

