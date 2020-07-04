Blackpool’s first-team coach David Dunn is in the frame for the Barrow AFC job, as per a report by the Non-League Paper.

The Bluebirds are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Ian Evatt, who has left the club for Bolton Wanderers.

Barrow are gearing up for their first season back in the Football League after a 48-year absence and are weighing up their next managerial appointment.

Dunn, who is 40 years old, is an early frontrunner for the vacant position.

The once-capped England international made over 450 appearances in his playing days with spells at the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Oldham Athletic.

He got his first taste of managerial experience as caretaker manager of Oldham in 2015 and got the full-time job after a month. However, he lost his job with the Latics after just three months.

Dunn then went back to Ewood Park to assist their Under-23’s side before becoming their first-team coach under Tony Mowbray.

He then left the Lancashire outfit in the summer of 2018 and got back into the game as a coach at Blackpool in January.

Dunn is now in the running for Barrow and could be tempted by the Cumbrian side. They could be an exciting challenge for a young manager like him and needs someone to carry on the good work Evatt started.

The National League champions will be eager to bring in a new manager as soon as possible so they can start planning for next season.

