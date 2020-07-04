Sunderland are looking to tie up a deal for Bailey Wright, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The defender is a free agent after being released by Bristol City and has been approached by a couple of other League One clubs.

However, Wright’s loan spell at Sunderland during the second-half of the past season puts the Black Cats at the front of the queue and they are in talks at the moment.

He joined Phil Parkinson’s side on loan in the January transfer window and made five appearances before season was halted in March.

Wright is an experienced centre-back and knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped Preston North End go up five years ago. He has made just under 300 appearances in England since moving from Australia eleven years ago.

The centre-back has played a key part in helping both Preston and Bristol City establish themselves in the Championship over the past few years.

It will be a summer of transition at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland gear up for a third consecutive campaign in the third tier. The potential signing of Wright will boost their chances as he will strengthen their defence, which has been an issue over the past two years.

Next season has to be the year the Black Cats return to the Championship and they need a decent summer transfer window to build a squad capable of promotion.

