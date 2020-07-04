The transfer window for next season might not be open but one Leeds United player, Eunan O’Kane, knows where he will be next season – Kenilworth Road. This loan stay has been confirmed by Luton Town’s official website.

Derry-born O’Kane signed for Leeds United from Bournemouth for £450,000 on August Deadline Day 2016. Since signing, O’Kane has gone on to make 58 appearances for the Whites, providing 6 assists.

However, the affable Irishman has been at Kenilworth Road since August 31 2018 on loan. However, he’s only featured four times for the Hatters since a double leg break injury suffered against Bristol Rovers in the second half of a 1-0 victory for the Hatters.

He returned to Leeds for rehabilitation from the injury but his future is not at Elland Road. He is currently involved in an 18-month loan deal with the Bedfordshire outfit that started on January 30 of this year.

Luton’s website confirmed that he would remain a Hatter adding: “Eunan O’Kane will continue his rehabilitation from injury as part of the 18-month arrangement with Leeds United.”

Luton Town are currently battling to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship and are unbeaten in their last six games. That battle continues today with a home game against Reading.

However, for Eunan O’Kane it is a different battle that he must undergo. He needs to battle back from injury and towards full match fitness so that he can get back on the field again.

Could Eunan O'Kane be an asset for Luton Town in the future?