Coventry City are closing in on the signing of Chartois Niortais defender Julien Dacosta, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The ex-Marseille man is set to become the Sky Blues’ second signing of the summer after they confirmed the capture of midfielder Gustavo Hamer from PEC Zwolle yesteday.

Dacosta, who is 24 years old, has agreed a three-year deal with the newly-promoted Championship side.

The Frenchman has impressed over the past three seasons in Ligue 2 and is being rewarded for his efforts with a move to England.

Dacosta started his career at local side Marseille and rose up through the youth ranks with the Ligue 1 giants. He didn’t quite make the grade at Stade Velodrome and was released three years ago.

He dropped into the second tier with Chamois Niortais and immediately established as their first choice full-back despite his young age at the time and has since been a key player for them.

Dacosta has made 80 appearances in three campaigns since his move to western France but is now Coventry bound.

These are exciting times to be a Sky Blues fans as the club gears up for their return to the second tier after winning the League One title. Dacosta is an unknown quantity but will add more options and depth for next season and ensure they are prepared in that department.

