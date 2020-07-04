Leeds United take on Blackburn today in a crunch game at Ewood Park. Win and it keeps that distance between themselves as leaders and the playoff pack. Lose, it draws the chasing pack ever closer. Many are thinking three wins should be enough, but this is Leeds United who can do Leeds United things.

One ‘Leeds United thing’ is the Jean-Kevin Augustin saga. That seems to have been put on temporary hold with the Whites choosing not to exercise a loan extension and with rumours they will try to back out of the deal altogether. That could be a court job as soon as a promotion is confirmed.

This summer, Leeds United are going to have to rebuild and restructure and it seems that they are already being linked with a number of players already. Yesterday, the Whites were in the news four times with links to players either surfacing afresh or having extra detail added to previous news.

The linked rumours

Vasilios Barkas (AEK Athens – value £5m): Leeds were first linked to Barkas by Greek source SDNA just over a week ago. Yesterday the Mail Online reported that Leeds’ interest was being challenged by Celtic who’d made an approach for him and had been quoted £5m for a keeper who’s a bit of a clean sheet king with 58 shutouts in 106 games for AEK



Matías Zaracho (Racing Club – value £14m): Only two days ago Leeds United were linked with up-and-coming Argentine playmaker Matías Zaracho, now Argentine source El Intransigente report that the Whites are “targeting” the 22-year-old attacking midfielder. They also add, intriguingly, that Zaracho is in Bielsa’s “orbit” for the next window and is “one of the pieces” that he follows closely.



Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate – value £22.5m): After an earlier reveal that Leeds United held an interest in him, Sport Witness add a little gloss to Leeds United links with 24-year-old defender Quarta. They add that their sources have informed them that River Plate values him as a £22.5m player. He is said to be closely followed by Leeds and is a player on their radar.



Branimir Kalaica (Benfica B – value £600,000): The Mail Online’s David Kent brought news that Leeds were involved in a tussle with Celtic and Watford over Croatian Under-21 defender Kalaica. He’s rated by Benfica but has been gaining experience in their B set-up where he has featured in 87 games, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. He’s said to be the type of ball-playing defender Marcelo Bielsa likes.

Do Leeds United need any of these players that have been linked to the club?