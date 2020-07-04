Bolton Wanderers will have to face competition from other clubs if they are to re-sign goalkeeper Remi Matthews for next season, as per a report by the Bolton News.

Their number one from the past two campaigns is out of contract now and is waiting to see whether the Trotters extend his stay.

Matthews, who is 26 years old, has had offers from ‘home and abroad’ since lockdown.

He has said, as per the Bolton News: “At the moment I’m just waiting. I don’t feel there is a huge rush because we don’t know when the season will start yet. Yes, it would be nice to nail something down early but there’s certainly been no need for me to jump into the first thing that comes my way.

“I’d like to think that in my position there will be other offers and that I will be able to weigh up my options. I’d be happy to stay at Bolton if an offer came along – but equally if it’s my time to move on then you won’t hear me say a bad word about the place, I’d wish the club nothing but well in the future.”

Matthews spent his whole career before 2018 on the books at Norwich City but never made a senior appearance for the Canaries. Instead, he spent time away on loan from Carrow Road with the likes of Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle.

He has been a decent ‘keeper for the Trotters over the past couple of years and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.

