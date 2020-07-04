Eunan O’Kane will stay at Luton Town next season as part of his 18-month arrangement from Leeds United, as confirmed by the Hatters’ official club website.

Nathan Jones’ side have also confirmed that loanees James Bree, Izzy Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers are staying until the end of the current campaign, whilst Luke Bolton has returned to parent club Manchester City.

O’Kane, who is 29 years old, has had injury problems over the past year-and-a-half and technically still has a year left on his deal at Elland Road which expires in 2021.

However, the Whites sent him to Luton to help him regain his fitness and get his career back on track.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Leeds in 2016 and has since made 58 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

O’Kane is an experienced midfielder who could come in handy for Luton no matter what division they are playing in next season. He has played over 300 games in his career to date and will be eager to get back playing for Jones’ side.

He moved to England to sign for Torquay United in 2010 from Coleraine and has since also played for AFC Bournemouth.

Luton remain bottom of the Championship with six games left to play and take on Reading this afternoon. They are four points from safety and will be desperate for a win.

In other Hatters’ news, The72 looked at why their signing of Simon Sluga last summer has turned out to be an inspired bit of business.



Glad to see O'Kane staying, Luton fans?