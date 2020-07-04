Sheffield Wednesday would like to re-sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy for next season, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Owls’ boss Garry Monk has also admitted he wants other loanees Connor Wickham, Josh Windass and Alessio Da Cruz back at Hillsborough again next term as well.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, joined the Yorkshire side last summer on loan from Newcastle and has scored five goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Monk has said his side will pursue a move for him again if the opportunity arises, as per the Sheffield Star: “I’ve been really pleased with all of them. With the profiles of those guys, if the opportunity is there then of course I would. There’s always an advantage with players that have worked with you, who have a good idea of what you’re doing.”

“You gain time, instead of bringing in a player who needs to settle, you need to see how they work and get up to speed.”

He added: “It’s likely to be a short turnaround, so having players that you’ve worked with, who can hit the ground running – of course if the opportunity is there then we’d pursue that. That’s what I’d like to do, but those conversations will come a little bit further down the line.”

Murphy has fallen out of favour at St. James’ Park and it is likely that Steve Bruce’s side could look to offload him again, so Wednesday will be hoping to be front of the queue.

Prior to his loan move to the Owls, the pacey winger has previously had stints at Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

In other Wednesday news, they have an option to buy Da Cruz from Palma, as per The72.

Do you want Murphy back, SWFC fans?