According to the Mail Online’s David Kent, Leeds United are involved in a three-way tug-o-war with SPL champions Celtic and Premier League side Watford in a battle for imposing young Croatian centre-back Branimir Kalaica.

Ket says that the 6ft 5in Croatia Under-21 international has come onto the radar of all three sides who are said to be looking to strengthen their options at the back. For Leeds United, this means replacing Brighton loanee Ben White who has enjoyed a stellar season at Elland Road.

Kalaica plays for Benfica B after joining the Portuguese giants at the start of July 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb. His contract at the club runs until 2022 but that is not going to deter the three clubs if they decide to take their interest forward to a more concrete level.

The 22-year-old ball-playing central defender has featured extensively for Benfica’s second-string since arriving in Portugal. He’s made 87 appearances for Benfica B, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

Kalaica is well-thought-of at Benfica and it is understood that they would resist moves to take him away from Portugal. However, and in particular Leeds United, a more direct pathway to regular first-team football might appeal to the rangy Croatian who will surely be looking towards full international recognition at some point.

As mentioned earlier, Leeds United are a side who are somewhat resigned that they will lose Ben White after an impressive season at Elland Road. Maybe going in for another rated youngster such as Branimir Kalaica would soften that blow a little.

