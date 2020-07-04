Yesterday, Argentinian publication Doble Amarilla published an article saying that Leeds United had lined up Lucas Martinez Quarta as a player they wanted at Elland Road next season. However, Sport Witness and their ‘sources’ say that River Plate have set their valuation and it is a high one.

Doble Amarilla said that Quarta “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa” who will be looking for a replacement for Ben White after his impressive stay at Elland Road this season. White, as Leeds fans are coming around to, is likely to return to Brighton before being sold to the likes of a Liverpool or a Manchester City.

Doble Amarilla continued by adding that Quarta is seen as “a priority” by the Whites who will need at least one natural centre-back should they be fortunate enough to secure Premier League promotion this season. 24-year-old Quarta graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up from their Under-20s at the start of July 2016.

He was just 20 years old then, and now has four seasons of top-tier experience under his belt. Since his promotion, the Argentine, with Italian heritage, has gone on to make 95 appearances with River Plate (5 goals/3 assists). 64 of these (2 goals/1 assist) have been in Argentina’s Superliga competition.

With all of that interest and conjecture swirling around, Sport Witness say that their sources have confirmed that River Plate have named their price and it is an eye-wateringly high one. If Leeds United want to follow up their interest in Quarta, then the price that his current employers have set is a €25m/£22.5m.

At that high price, Leeds United considering going in for the Argentinian 24-year-old would surely be dependent on one thing – promotion to the Premier League.

Is £22.5m too much to pay for a player such as Lucas Martinez Quarta?