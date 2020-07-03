Two days ago Leeds United were linked with up-and-coming Argentine playmaker Matías Zaracho by Doble Amarilla who credited the Whites with interest in the 22-year-old. This initial report has been given some credence with El Intransigente reporting that Leeds is “targeting” the Racing player.

Racing Club youngster Zaracho has been a member of the first-team set-up at La Academia since the start of July 2017, promoted there as a 19-year-old. Since then he has gone on to make 91 appearances (11 goals/10 assists) for Racing Club.

68 of those appearances (9 goals/7 assists) come from playing in Argentina’s top-tier competition, the Superliga. He has featured 19 times in the Superliga this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist.

Doble Amarilla went on to say that Zaracho is “another alternative” that is being “analyzed” by Leeds United ahead of the upcoming transfer window. El Intransigente adds to this after adding that before Leeds United ‘interest’ there were approaches from the likes of Milan, Porto and Borussia Dortmund who “asked about him.”

What El Intransigente adds as flavour is that Leeds “likes Zaracho a lot and [he] is in the manager’s orbit” for the next transfer market, one that should open around the end of July.

They also add in a little more spice to the mix adding that whilst Leeds haven’t made contact with Racing Club over Zaracho, nor have they made an offer, “the 22-year-old midfielder is one of the pieces that the Argentine coach [Bielsa] follows closely.”

With Pablo Hernandez ageing, yet still very dangerous, bringing in a talented youngster like Matías Zaracho could be a masterstroke by the Whites and Victor Orta.

Is Matías Zaracho the type of player Leeds United should be looking at?